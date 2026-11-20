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Negeri Sembilan chief minister Ismail Lasim said the state’s ruler had instructed him to continue carrying out his duties.

SEREMBAN – Ismail Lasim will remain Negeri Sembilan chief minister on the decree of the state’s ruler Muhriz Munawir, amid controversy over a purported resignation letter that Ismail denied submitting or authorising.

Ismail said Muhriz had instructed him to continue carrying out his duties to ensure continuity in the state administration.

Ismail pledged to discharge his duties and responsibilities with full dedication.

“I wish to clarify reports concerning a letter of resignation as Negeri Sembilan Menteri Besar dated Nov 16. I neither submitted nor consented to the submission of the letter to Tuanku Muhriz,” he told reporters at the chief minister’s official residence on Nov 20.

Ismail arrived at Istana Hinggap at 10.17am local time for an audience with Muhriz amid the political turmoil in the state.

Also present at the palace were Hassan Ab Hamid, Muhammad Faris Johari and Azrin Khairi, the Undangs of Rembau, Sungai Ujong and Jelebu, respectively. The state has four Undang, or traditional chieftains, who have the power to elect and remove the sovereign.

On Nov 16, Ismail, who is also Juasseh assemblyman, was reported to have resigned as Negeri Sembilan chief minister, a post he was sworn into on Aug 2.

The Negeri Sembilan Palace said on Nov 17 that a chief minister’s resignation would take effect only upon receiving state ruler Muhriz’s consent, in accordance with the Law and Constitution of Negeri Sembilan 1959.

On the same day, Muhriz granted Ismail an audience, with the meeting lasting from about 5pm to 6.30pm. BERNAMA