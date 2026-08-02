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Ismail Lasim sworn in as new Negeri Sembilan chief minister, declares Aug 3 a state holiday

Juasseh assemblyman Ismail Lasim was sworn in as the new chief minister of Negeri Sembilan at Istana Besar Seri Menanti on Aug 2.

KUALA PILAH, Negeri Sembilan – Juasseh assemblyman Ismail Lasim has been sworn in as the new chief minister of Malaysia’s Negeri Sembilan state.

The 67-year-old veteran UMNO politician, who is also Kuala Pilah UMNO chief, was sworn in before the state ruler, Yang di-Pertuan Besar Muhriz Munawir, at the Istana Besar Seri Menanti palace on Aug 2.

Speaking at his first press conference as Menteri Besar on Aug 2, Ismail said Negeri Sembilan’s executive committee line-up should be decided by Aug 7.

He said he would soon meet Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, chairman of the UMNO-led Barisan Nasional coalition and UMNO president, for advice on the committee appointments.

“I hope to get the line-up ready by Friday (Aug 7) to be presented to Tuanku Muhriz for his consent,” he said, referring to state ruler Muhriz.

In the last state government, Ismail, who is Negeri Sembilan UMNO information chief, held the education and human capital portfolio.

He holds a Bachelor of Laws degree from Universiti Malaya.

Ismail served as Senaling assemblyman from 1999 to 2018 and again from 2023 to 2026.

From 2018 to 2023, he served as Juasseh assemblyman.

In the Aug 1 state election, he defeated Pakatan Harapan’s Mohd Aidil Abdullah and Bersatu’s Mohd Zuhaimi Md Yusof in a three-cornered fight.

Ismail secured 6,907 votes against 2,816 obtained by Mohd Aidil and 506 won by Mohd Zuhaimi.

Ismail, Negeri Sembilan’s ninth chief minister, has declared Aug 3 a state holiday, saying he had received the consent of the state ruler to declare the holiday.

“This is to express our gratitude to all who had participated and worked hard during the recent campaign for the state election,” he told reporters.

Barisan Nasional and Perikatan Nasional secured a majority of the seats in the Negeri Sembilan state polls.

The Election Commission’s official results showed Barisan won 18 seats, with UMNO securing 16 and Malaysian Chinese Association two, while Perikatan won seven seats, comprising four won by Parti Islam SeMalaysia and three by Parti Wawasan Negara.

Pakatan Harapan won 11 seats, with the Democratic Action Party taking nine and Parti Keadilan Rakyat the remaining two. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK