Is PAS ready to be bossed around by Najib? asks Malaysian PM Mahathir

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad has launched a broadside at a PAS-Umno "marriage" pact, questioning if the Islamist party is now willing to be bossed around by former prime minister Najib Razak.

"Najib and his followers refer to him as a 'boss' that does not need to feel shame. Boss means 'my lord'. Is PAS ready to be subservient to someone who is alleged to have committed theft? Has PAS no shame when it accepted Najib as their 'boss'?" questioned Tun Dr Mahathir.

In his blog post on Wednesday (March 6), the Pakatan Harapan chairman also alleged that the Parti Islam SeMalaysia (PAS)-United Malays National Organisation (Umno) union was aimed at restoring Najib as a leader and to absolve him of the crimes he was accused of.

"Does PAS now see Najib, who is facing graft and power abuse charges, as innocent?" he asked.

Dr Mahathir also questioned if PAS could accept corruption and power abuse as long it was done in the name of Islam and uniting the Malays.

"It is true that Najib has yet to be found guilty by the courts - but will PAS accept Najib as a PAS leader if he is found guilty?" he questioned.

He pointed out that the reputation of Umno and Najib had been tainted globally, and that many of its leaders had left the party.

Dr Mahathir also took PAS to task for backtracking from its pledge to support him in the event of a no-confidence motion in Parliament and not to campaign alongside Barisan Nasional in the recently concluded Semenyih by-election.

"But on nomination day, many PAS leaders were seen together with Barisan leaders. Is this how PAS makes promises?" he asked.

Despite his scathing remarks against the PAS-Umno "marriage", Dr Mahathir said that Pakatan was not afraid of the formal cooperation between the two parties.

"It will provide many opportunities to expose the lies of the two parties," he added.