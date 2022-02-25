Is it too little too late to protect the Strait of Malacca?: Jakarta Post contributor

JAKARTA (THE JAKARTA POST/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - South-east Asia is home to two of the busiest straits in the world - the straits of Malacca and Singapore. The closure of this important shipping way would violate international law affecting the well-being of the global economy.

Although Singapore is in support of the pact, Malaysia and Indonesia on the other hand have expressed uneasiness on the establishment of a tripartite security alliance between Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States named Aukus.