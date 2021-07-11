News analysis

Is Asean edging towards de facto recognition of Myanmar junta?

Bloc's procrastination has allowed the military regime to normalise its presence, say observers

Tan Hui Yee Indochina Bureau Chief In Bangkok
A woman in Jakarta preparing a display using crossed-out portraits of Myanmar's junta chief Senior General Min Aung Hlaing during a protest in April against the military coup in Myanmar. Three months after Asean released its "five-point consensus", t
A woman in Jakarta preparing a display using crossed-out portraits of Myanmar's junta chief Senior General Min Aung Hlaing during a protest in April against the military coup in Myanmar. Three months after Asean released its "five-point consensus", the bloc has yet to appoint a special envoy to facilitate political negotiations in Myanmar. PHOTO: REUTERS
  • Published
    1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Myanmar's ousted parliamentarians have no illusions about what Asean can do for them, despite the quiet online meeting it held recently with the National Unity Government (NUG) that is challenging the junta's rule.

In fact, Asean has been criticised by its own members for stalling on efforts to aid Myanmar after the Feb 1 coup.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on July 11, 2021, with the headline 'Is Asean edging towards de facto recognition of Myanmar junta?'. Subscribe
Topics: 