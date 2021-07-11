For Subscribers
Is Asean edging towards de facto recognition of Myanmar junta?
Bloc's procrastination has allowed the military regime to normalise its presence, say observers
Myanmar's ousted parliamentarians have no illusions about what Asean can do for them, despite the quiet online meeting it held recently with the National Unity Government (NUG) that is challenging the junta's rule.
In fact, Asean has been criticised by its own members for stalling on efforts to aid Myanmar after the Feb 1 coup.