Irresponsible to hold general election now, says Malaysian Health Minister

PUTRAJAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Holding a general election soon would be an irresponsible move, said Malaysian Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin.

He said the recent increase in Covid-19 hospitalisations, coupled with the emergence of the Omicron variant, meant that it would not be a good idea to hold the 15th General Election (GE15) soon.

"The Health Ministry is of the view that the general election is something that can be avoided," he told a press conference on Friday (Nov 26).

"This is unlike the Sarawak election which has to be organised, and the Melaka election which was called following the state assembly's dissolution.

"The number of Covid-19 cases is still at a worrying level and the hospitalisations are going up. On top of that, a new variant has just emerged.

"It will be irresponsible to hold the general election now. The ministry will strongly advise against holding a general election anytime soon."

The current Parliament term does not expire until 2023, but many quarters are speculating that snap polls may happen.

Umno deputy president Mohamad Hasan had recently called for GE15 to be held soon.

Meanwhile, on the upcoming Sarawak election, Mr Khairy said the ministry is still discussing standard operating procedures with the state government.

Sarawak will go to the polls on Dec 18, with Dec 6 set as nomination day.