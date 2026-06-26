‘Iron termites’: Wave of public facility theft raises concerns over investment in Riau Islands

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On June 22, the Riau Islands Police created the Public Order and Security task force involving various parties.

BATAM – Police in Indonesia’s Riau Islands have uncovered the theft of public facilities and arrested more than 30 suspects in the past three months, which could disrupt public convenience and the investment climate in the province.

The issue was revealed by Riau Islands Police Chief Inspector General Asep Safruding during a public discussion organised in cooperation with Police Studies Center of Raja Ali Haji Maritime University (UMRAH) held in Batam on June 23 .

“At a glance, the issue looks simple, but it has a huge impact on the public and regional investment attraction. If we let it happen, social and economic costs borne by the state will be very high,” he told the discussion.

“Repressive law enforcement will not be enough without prevention collaboration. Police need policy recommendations based on academic study and commitment from management of industrial estates to strengthen integrated infrastructure security systems.”

He said although the thefts are considered conventional crimes, the accumulative impacts from public infrastructure damage were massive.

Attending the public discussion were representatives from the police, the Indonesian military, the Batam Free Trade Zone Authority, the Batam Chambers of Commerce and Industry , and cross-disciplinary academicians.

UMRAH rector Agung Dhamar Syakti said security system improvement must be transformed by adopting the concept of crime prevention through environmental design . This scientific approach emphasises security-friendly public space management.

“Effective crime prevention in the modern era must use integrated information technology,” Agung said. “This can be achieved by using optimised CCTV, smart lighting and movement sensors in susceptible spots are pressing needs for an industrial city like Batam.”

Based on analysis by the university’s Police Studies Center, criminal law studies are aimed at mapping the distribution routes of stolen public facilities goods. This step is intended to reduce the size of the black market. The Riau Islands Police called on the public to call the police to report any suspicious activities near public facilities.

On June 22 , the Riau Islands Police created the Public Order and Security task force involving various parties, such as security guard providers, the civil defence force , youth organisations and other organisations conducting neighbourhood patrols.

The task force is expected to be able to reduce the number of public infrastructure thefts. The theft syndicate targets traffic lights, cables from communication towers and streetlights. Other than that, the group known as “iron termites” also targets manholes and other public facilities containing metal.

Recurring thefts

Officers from Batam, Rempang and Galang (Barelang) City Police arrested Saut Francisco Hamonangan N. on June 15 for allegedly stealing manholes along the Pelita tunnel on June 13 at about 5am.

Residents passing through the location recorded a video of the theft, which became viral.

The “iron termites” also stole reinforcement steel bars for road construction in the Batu Aji area. BP Batam, as the project owner, reported the theft after a video became viral on June 15. Police also managed to arrest the thieves several days later.

Three theft cases took place in March. On March 20, suspect L.M. climbed a 72m transmitter tower to cut 1,680m of transmission cable at 5.45am in the Sagulung area. He then peeled the cable to retrieve the copper inside. The copper was sold to a receiver, identified as B.L.M.

A representative of the company owning the tower filed the police report.

Three perpetrators identified as J.P., D.C., and S (who is still on the run), damaged a traffic light control box on Jalan Duyung at Batu Ampar intersection at the early hours of March 27. The stolen component was then sold to a someone identified as S.T.

The three perpetrators were known to have also stolen components at several other intersections in Batam. The damage was reported by M.M., who was affected by the thefts.

Another three perpetrators, identified as M.R.P., S.M. and R.S., dug into the ground to steal street lighting cables. This group also stole an LED spotlight, a motor dynamo and electrical panel boxes in the port area. THE JAKARTA POST/ASIA NEWS NETWORK