Investors watch as Malaysia set to decide on 5G overhaul

Sources said the government is leaning towards revising the decision to deploy 5G via a sole government entity. PHOTO: REUTERS
Malaysia Bureau Chief
Updated
Published
41 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

KUALA LUMPUR - Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob's government is set to make a crucial decision on Friday (March 11) on Malaysia's roll-out of hyper-fast fifth generation (5G) cellular services which could have deep ramifications on investor sentiment for an economy still recovering from the Covid-19 pandemic.

The final outcome after months of pushback from telecommunications firms (telcos) and pressure from politicians is being closely watched not just locally but by international investors who have previously held back from Malaysia due to uncertainty from the fallout of the pandemic and political instability which has seen three premiers in office since 2020.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top