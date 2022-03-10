Investors watch as Malaysia set to decide on 5G overhaul

KUALA LUMPUR - Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob's government is set to make a crucial decision on Friday (March 11) on Malaysia's roll-out of hyper-fast fifth generation (5G) cellular services which could have deep ramifications on investor sentiment for an economy still recovering from the Covid-19 pandemic.

The final outcome after months of pushback from telecommunications firms (telcos) and pressure from politicians is being closely watched not just locally but by international investors who have previously held back from Malaysia due to uncertainty from the fallout of the pandemic and political instability which has seen three premiers in office since 2020.