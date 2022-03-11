Investors watch as KL set to decide on 5G overhaul

KUALA LUMPUR • Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob's government is set to make a crucial decision today on Malaysia's roll-out of hyper-fast fifth-generation (5G) cellular services, which could have deep ramifications on investor sentiment for an economy still recovering from the Covid-19 pandemic.

The final outcome after months of pushback from telecommunications firms and pressure from politicians is being closely watched not just locally but also by international investors.

They had previously held back from Malaysia due to uncertainty from the fallout of the pandemic and political instability, which has seen three premiers in office since 2020.

Official and industry sources told The Straits Times that the government is leaning towards revising the already belated decision from February last year to deploy 5G via a sole government entity called Digital Nasional Berhad (DNB).

Malaysia's four biggest mobile network operators - Maxis, U Mobile, DiGi and state-controlled Celcom Axiata - said on Feb 18 that they had proposed to the government a dual wholesale network so that they can compete against DNB.

"It is likely Cabinet will allow telcos to build their own network or take a majority stake in DNB," said one source.

Another added that "DNB is dead without a single wholesale network", as its objective to ensure the widest possible coverage instead of a profit-driven roll-out will not be possible without the economies of scale provided by having all cellular service providers on board.

In a joint statement, the "Big Four", which collectively control over three quarters of the market, said: "We see the DWN (dual wholesale network) model as a feasible option that leverages MNOs' (mobile network operators) capabilities, existing resources, including infrastructure, supply chain and the experience of thousands of Malaysian technical talents."

Industry experts said ownership of 5G assets would boost valuations for telcos as they would be able to optimise return on investments instead of competing on service and product offerings using the same network infrastructure.

A departure from the single wholesale network model would cost billions in compensation to vendors such as Swedish equipment provider Ericsson, with an estimated RM7 billion (S$2.3 billion) of contracts already inked for the roll-out which began trials in December.

Of further concern is the harm to investor confidence, which has just begun to recover to record RM306.5 billion in approved investments last year, the highest since 2006.

About RM208.6 billion in foreign direct investment was approved, more than threefold that of the previous year.

Net realised foreign direct investment inflows also jumped to RM54.9 billion after a dismal RM14.6 billion in 2020, the lowest since 2009.

Last month, ambassadors from the United States, the European Union, Australia, Japan and Britain jointly penned a letter to Finance Minister Tengku Zafrul Aziz, urging the government to "maintain the current course" as the review "does not appear tied to Ericsson or DNB's performance".

"Revising past tenders should be approached with great caution and sufficient transparency so as not to undermine Malaysia's good standing as an investment destination," they said in the letter copied to PM Ismail and five other members of Cabinet.

KRA strategy director Amir Fareed Rahim told The Straits Times that "the Cabinet needs to carefully weigh the implications of the decision on 5G especially if it involves breaches to contracts - the potential penalties as well as the mixed signal to investors on stability and consistency in government policy just as investor sentiment seems to improve and the recovery from the pandemic is taking shape".

While he acknowledged that Malaysia had revised deals in the past, it was due to question marks over alleged corruption resulting in inflated costs. The government has said that Ericsson was appointed after making by far the cheapest offer in a tender process.

The Finance Minister also insisted in Parliament that data under the state-led 5G model would cost less than half the price under the existing 4G network, which has overlapping assets controlled by different telcos.

DNB was launched when Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin was premier, after negotiations since 2018 with the telcos failed to result in an agreement, allowing others in Asean such as Singapore, Thailand and Indonesia to race ahead in the 5G game.

Mr Muhyiddin's Perikatan Nasional remains the largest bloc in the government now led by Umno, whose own MPs have joined several opposition voices in protesting against the state-controlled 5G deployment.

"What I have decided is in the interest of the users. Of course, we have telcos but unfortunately telcos look into the bottom line, which is about money," Mr Muhyiddin told The Straits Times on Wednesday, ahead of the decision.

"If there is concern that DNB is just the government, then open up and let the telcos participate and take up maybe 15 per cent stakes and the government has at most 40 per cent, so the telcos are part and parcel of the principal and not annexed to it."

The former premier added that he told "the Minister of Finance to submit to the Prime Minister this proposition that is more reasonable".

Shannon Teoh