Investors preparing for political uncertainty in Malaysia

Malaysia's investors are preparing themselves for political uncertainty after recent speculation on whether Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad will step down for his designated successor Anwar Ibrahim before the next election, which is due to be held in 2023.

Observers said most investors have already factored in the risk of Tun Dr Mahathir not handing over the reins to Datuk Seri Anwar, defying what was agreed by their Pakatan Harapan coalition.

Capital flight is also unlikely to ensue if there is a leadership battle, as investors are pouring money into companies considered less likely to be affected by changing politics.

