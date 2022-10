KUALA LUMPUR - Amid global headwinds, investor sentiment is likely to stay fragile as Malaysia heads into a snap election with an unapproved budget. And experts predict the worst is yet to come for the stock market if the polls do not produce a strong mandate.

The benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI has plunged almost 12 per cent year to date, as the market priced in global and domestic downside risks.