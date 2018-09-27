Inventor unveils 'flying sports car'

BATANGAS (Philippines) • A Philippine inventor has unveiled what he calls a flying sports car that represents the future of transport, riding it out of a warehouse towards a cheering crowd, leaving a cloud of dust in his wake.

Former dancer and camera operator Kyxz Mendiola flew and hovered for a few minutes in a single-passenger contraption powered by the "multicopter" technology used commonly in small unmanned drones.

"It was amazing," Mr Mendiola told Reuters after what he said was the first public test flight of his invention. "All the hard work paid off. Everything worked perfectly."

Mr Mendiola's machine, the Koncepto Milenya, can fly as high as 6.1m and with a speed of up to 60 kmh, but its maiden flight lasted just a little over 10 minutes.

He said it took a long time to save up the funds for the components of the single-seater, powered by six lithium-ion batteries, whose passenger steers with a portable radio frequency controller.

"Press a button and it will go up, then push the stick forward, it goes forward. It's very smart, that's why I'm saying it has a lot of potential," Mr Mendiola said.

The machine, which can carry up to 100kg, could shave hours off trips in cities such as Manila crippled by chronic traffic problem, he added. "When we have to go somewhere about an hour's drive (away), this can take you there in five minutes," he said.

An added safety feature is that the craft's 16 rotary motors will allow it to keep flying, even if one or two fail, he added.

Australian company Star8 is partnering with Mr Mendiola to develop the vehicle after a video featuring it went viral on social media. Star8's chief executive Jacob Maimon said he wanted to mass produce it and market it in Australia, Europe and Hong Kong, after helping Mr Mendiola perfect the machine.

"We will get there very fast now, what with the help that we can give him," he added.

