International departure fee goes up to $44 at 6 Thai airports from June 20

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The six airports covered by the new rate are Suvarnabhumi (above), Don Mueang, Chiang Mai, Mae Fah Luang Chiang Rai, Phuket and Hat Yai.

BANGKOK – Thailand has raised the passenger service charge for international departures at six major airports to 1,120 baht (S$44.18) per person from June 20.

The increase applies to outbound international passengers and raises the charge by 390 baht, from the previous rate of 730 baht.

The six airports covered by the new rate are Suvarnabhumi, Don Mueang, Chiang Mai, Mae Fah Luang Chiang Rai, Phuket and Hat Yai.

The passenger service charge is already included in the price of air tickets, meaning travellers do not need to pay it separately at the airport.

Domestic flights remain unaffected, with the passenger service charge kept at the existing rate of 130 baht per person.

T HE NATION/ASIA NEWS NETWORK