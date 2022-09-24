Interest rate hikes stir up debate, unhappiness in inflation-hit Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia's consecutive interest rate increases, which are expected to continue until the end of 2022, have stirred up debate and caught the attention of politicians. The country is already feeling the impact of creeping inflation amid talk of a general election in the coming months.

Bank Negara Malaysia, the central bank, has raised its overnight policy rate (OPR) three times since May, with many analysts and economists expecting it to continue similar moves until the end of 2022 - effectively bringing interest rates to pre-pandemic levels.