Interest rate hikes stir up debate, unhappiness in inflation-hit Malaysia

Central bank Bank Negara Malaysia has raised its overnight policy rate three times since May this year. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Ram Anand
Malaysia Correspondent
Updated
Published
1 hour ago
KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia's consecutive interest rate hikes, which are expected to continue until year end, have stirred up debate and caught the attention of politicians. The country is already feeling the impact of creeping inflation amid talk of a general election in the coming months.

Central bank Bank Negara Malaysia has raised its overnight policy rate (OPR) three times since May this year, with many analysts and economists expecting it to continue similar moves until the end of the year - effectively bringing interest rates to pre-pandemic levels.

