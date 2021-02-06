Instability in neighbour not good for China

While the United States has wasted little time in condemning the coup in Myanmar, which reversed a move towards democracy over the past decade, China has taken a far more hands-off approach, refusing to denounce the military leaders who have suddenly plunged the country into uncertainty and authoritarian rule.

On Wednesday, China, along with Russia, blocked a United Nations statement censuring the regime change, refusing to be drawn into the political drama of a neighbour that has benefited significantly from its coffers.