Inflation bites in Thailand ahead of looming election

BANGKOK - Sheltering from rain near Bangkok's Grand Palace, scores of unemployed Thais queue alongside homeless people waiting for free meals as 14-year-high inflation sends living costs soaring - causing a headache for the government ahead of a looming general election.

The leadership came to power eight years ago under Mr Prayut Chan-o-cha, promising to provide stability after long-running protests started to hit the kingdom's economy.

But it has struggled to live up to its pledges and the damage wrought by the pandemic on the travel industry has been compounded by a global inflationary crisis that has sent prices rising beyond many people's reach.

And in a move seen as symbolic of the severity of the situation but likely to cause more pain for consumers, the government recently raised the price of instant noodles for the first time in more than a decade after manufacturers agitated for a rise.

For those waiting in the rain, the impact is already painfully clear.

"A few years ago, I was able to afford buying my own food, but now food is too expensive," said Mr Somchai, who gave only one name, and who is unemployed.

"I couldn't bear the prices so I have to come out and find food donations like this," said the 42-year-old after collecting his meal.

A general election must be called by March 2023, giving the coalition government led by the military-friendly Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP) little time to turn things around.

Adding to PPRP's woes, Mr Prayut was suspended from office in August while the Constitutional Court decides if he has reached his term limit as prime minister.

In a bid to ease the pain for struggling Thais, the government has approved a proposal to raise the daily minimum wage to between 328 baht and 354 baht (S$12.50 and S$13.50) after earlier agreeing to extend a fuel tax break.

But political analyst Napisa Waitoolkiat at Naresuan University said the measures were taken "for winning votes", and doubted that they would turn many voters around. "The damage is beyond repair," she said.

The economy looks set to be a major factor in the election, and Dr Napisa said voters would not forget the PPRP's vows to improve it. "Yet, once they are in power, they cannot keep the promise," she said.

Thammasat University international business professor Pavida Pananond suggested that more measures were needed.

"What we now need to look at is more targeted policy measures that would help alleviate the difficulty from rising living costs among Thai lower-income households," she said.

Growth remains sluggish - just 2.5 per cent in the second quarter, dragged by high inflation despite the return of foreign visitors after the pandemic shutdowns. "You will see that even the GDP growth rate of Thailand is the slowest in the region," Prof Pavida said.

Mr Greg Lange, co-founder of the Bangkok Community Help Foundation, which distributes 500 meals a day, warned that they were helping more and more people. "In spite of the rain, there are times when the line goes two or three blocks," he said.

Fellow co-founder Friso Poldervaart said: "I think it was already very hard for the elderly to make ends meet."

He said many of the elderly people they helped had lost touch with their families and were unable to survive on the government support of between 600 baht and 1,000 baht a month. "You cannot survive on that. That's just the way it is," he said.

AFP