Infighting in Thai ruling coalition over weak Covid-19 response

A rapidly spreading Covid-19 outbreak usually tames street demonstrations, but the Thai government's bungled attempts at securing and allocating vaccines have instead triggered protests.

Even groups that have long supported Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha have slammed his government for its policy flip-flops.

The latest: It decided to join the global Covax vaccine-sharing scheme this week, after insisting for months that it did not need to.

Voices of dissent are rising within the governing coalition where parties are anxious to deflect blame.

Both Mr Prayut and Deputy Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul - the leader of Bhumjaithai, the second-biggest party in the coalition - have brushed aside speculation that the alliance will break up.

Yet some coalition politicians have been busy flinging barbs at Mr Prayut, who chairs the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, the health ministry which is controlled by Mr Anutin, and the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) which oversees the epicentre of Thailand's current Delta variant-fuelled wave.

Thailand saw 14,575 new cases yesterday. The number of daily fatalities also entered three-digit territory, with 114 deaths.

The hardest-hit "deep red zones" that include Bangkok are now in lockdown, with a 9pm to 4am curfew and exit restrictions.

News of construction workers being sealed off in their camps without adequate aid and Covid-19 patients lying dead on the capital's pavements has further stoked public outrage.

Veteran Bhumjaithai politician Supachai Jaismut fired a salvo from his Facebook account on Tuesday, alleging that the outbreak got out of hand because the health ministry was cut off from decision-making in the capital.

"The Ministry of Public Health had recommended that the elderly and seriously ill should be vaccinated first. But the BMA gave the vaccine to those who were not old and not sick," he wrote.

"Are they only playing politics, using Covid-19 and vaccines to gain electoral advantage? Now they can't deal with it," he added, without specifying who he was referring to.

"I want to tell the people of Bangkok: You can blame Anutin if you want to, but he's the wrong guy to blame."

No party can claim to be free of vested interest though.

In a report released on July 11, the Thailand Development Research Institute noted how turf wars between the BMA and the health ministry hampered the pandemic response.

Coalition parties also competed with one another to distribute vaccines, creating distorted results. Residents in Buriram province - Bhumjaithai's home ground - received one of the most doses in the country even though the outbreak was not serious there and the province was not a major tourism destination, the think-tank pointed out.

Still, the political fireworks will not crack the coalition, King Prajadhipok's Institute political scientist Stithorn Thananithichot told The Straits Times.

Bhumjaithai and the Democrat Party - key partners of coalition leader Palang Pracharath Party - will not rock the boat because they still control major ministries like transport, health and commerce.

"Prayut has lost his popularity among many in the middle class because of the way he dealt with the Covid-19 crisis," Dr Stithorn said. But he retains the support of the military and business elite which, according to Forbes, grew their wealth by almost US$28 billion (S$38 billion) over the past 15 months.

Thailand's central bank has lowered growth projections this year from 3 per cent to 1.8 per cent. Analysts do not expect the country to be able to fully welcome international visitors this year.

Yet Thailand's longer-term economic outlook remains stable despite the challenges of an ageing population, said Mr George Xu, an associate director of sovereign ratings at Fitch Ratings.

The yields of Thailand's long-term treasury bonds have remained relatively steady, which reflects investors' confidence.

The country also has fiscal headroom relative to its ratings peers to introduce more aid and stimulus measures in the months ahead.

For now, both supporters and critics of Mr Prayut's government hope for a more cohesive response to the raging pandemic.