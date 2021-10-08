Indonesia's VAT to rise next year as part of major tax overhaul

JAKARTA • Indonesia's Parliament approved a law yesterday for one of the country's most ambitious tax overhauls, including raising the value added tax (VAT) next year, a new carbon tax and cancelling a planned corporate tax cut.

The law is aimed at optimising revenue collection and improving tax compliance, after state coffers took a big hit last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Law Minister Yasonna Laoly told Parliament after only one of nine political parties opposed its passage.

But some business groups and analysts have questioned the timing of planned tax hikes, with economic recovery from the pandemic seen as still fragile.

The law calls for the VAT rate for sales of nearly all goods and services to be raised from 10 per cent now to 11 per cent next April and to 12 per cent by 2025, according to a copy reviewed by Reuters.

It also scrapped a planned corporate tax cut and introduced a higher income tax rate for wealthy individuals, a new carbon tax and a new tax amnesty programme.

"With the application of this law, alongside fiscal reform and ensuring a more targeted government spending, we hope we can strengthen the economic recovery and accelerate the reduction of poverty," Mr Yasonna said.

The inflation impact from the VAT increase was seen as "limited and minimal", he added.

The government has made some concessions from its original proposals.

Initially, it had sought to raise VAT to 12 per cent in one go and proposed a minimum tax for loss-making companies suspected of tax avoidance.

Some analysts said the measures should boost tax takings next year, potentially reducing the fiscal deficit below the current official estimate of 4.85 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP) - and helping to bring it below the 3 per cent legal limit in 2023. The government has not yet said how much it expects revenues to rise.

Bank Permata economist Josua Pardede expected the measures to have a positive impact on long-term fiscal sustainability, but he warned the VAT hike would erode the purchasing power of low-income earners, who are more sensitive to rising prices.

"We hope the government can improve the effectiveness of strategic spending, especially for social protection, next year," he said, predicting an increase in inflation rate of up to 0.3 percentage point and a slight deceleration in GDP growth next year.

The mall operators' association, which has been lobbying for the VAT hike to be delayed for three years, lamented its passage. Its chairman Alphonzus Widjaja said: "The impact of Covid-19 did not end when restrictions were lifted. A VAT hike amid an ongoing pandemic will aggravate the blow to offline sales."

The tax amnesty scheme, which will run in the first half of next year, has also received criticism.

Opposition lawmakers said that launching an amnesty while raising the VAT rate was unfair, while economists said repeated amnesty programmes could cause moral hazard for taxpayers, who might prefer not to pay up and wait for another amnesty.

