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Indonesia’s top rights body calls for police to probe food poisoning of about 2,000 students

Students suffering from food poisoning receiving medical treatment in Sidoarjo, East Java province, Indonesia, on Sept 2.

JAKARTA – Indonesia’s top human rights body urged the police on Sept 4 to investigate several new outbreaks of food poisoning linked to President Prabowo Subianto’s flagship programme to provide free meals to students, which made 2,000 people sick this week.

In separate cases across at least two major Indonesian islands, around 2,000 students and teachers fell ill after eating lunch issued by the government as part of a scheme to eradicate malnutrition launched by Prabowo in 2025 .

“Rights to food, especially safe-to-consume food, are human rights,” the Indonesian independent rights body, known as Komnas HAM, said in a statement.

“Without a rigorous sanitation standard... the nutrition intervention that the state is doing will lose its moral legitimacy,” it said.

Komnas HAM called on the police to launch a probe into the poisoning cases, without providing further details.

The National Police did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Komnas HAM also called on the National Nutrition Agency, which oversees the programme, to suspend the kitchens allegedly responsible for the poisoning outbreaks.

Some 170 students and teachers in the South Sulawesi region of Tana Toraja also fell ill after eating the free meals on Sept 3 , local media Kompas reported, following more than 1,700 cases spread across the provinces of Central Java, East Java and West Sumatra.

The overseeing agency was slated to hold a press conference on Sept 4 , but delayed it without providing a reason or a rescheduled time.

It did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but agency head Sudaryono said on Sept 3 that the poisoning cases would be handled seriously.

Improper food storage and late delivery of cooked meals are often to blame for the food poisoning.

As at Sept 1, 50,000 individuals had been affected by food poisoning cases, lawmaker Charles Honoris said on Sept 2 , citing health department data.

Only one-third of Indonesians surveyed in July said they were satisfied with the scheme, with poisoning cases cited as a major reason, pollster Saiful Mujani Research and Consulting said. REUTERS