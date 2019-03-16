Indonesia's presidential poll casts shadow over legislative races

Facing a crowd of about 150, mostly older women, seated on red plastic chairs, Mr Charles Honoris, 34, makes his pitch, offering help in navigating the country's national health insurance or free rides to the hospital for the poor.

"If you're having trouble registering for BPJS, let me know," said Mr Charles, referring to the country's generous if labyrinthine national health plan. "If you don't have enough money to get to the hospital, tell me. We have an ambulance," he said, referring to a charitable foundation he runs.