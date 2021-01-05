Jokowi to get Covid-19 jab on Jan 13, kicking off Indonesia's national vaccination drive

JAKARTA (BLOOMBERG) - President Joko Widodo is set to get vaccinated against the coronavirus on Jan 13, which would kick off Indonesia's inoculation programme.

Mr Joko, who is commonly known as Jokowi, will receive the shots along with public and army representatives as a way to build confidence in the vaccines, said Mr Heru Budi Hartono, head of the presidential secretariat. The event will be televised for the people to witness, he added.

South-east Asia's largest economy has already received three million doses of Covid-19 vaccines from China's Sinovac Biotech.

It is waiting for the local food and drug regulator to issue emergency use authorisation for the shots to begin inoculating its population, with a target of reaching 181.5 million people by March 2022.