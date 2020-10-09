Indonesia's President Joko defends new jobs law, says protests fuelled by disinformation

Indonesian President Joko Widodo defended his flagship job creation law after violent protests erupted earlier this week.
Indonesian President Joko Widodo said the country needs the jobs creation law to provide employment for its young population and those unemployed due to the economic crisis. PHOTO: REUTERS
Published
20 min ago

JAKARTA (REUTERS) - Indonesian President Joko Widodo defended his flagship job creation law on Friday (Oct 9) after violent protests erupted earlier this week opposing the legislation, which demonstrators say undermines labour protections.

The country needs the sweeping "omnibus" jobs creation law to provide employment for its young population and those unemployed due to the economic crisis brought about by the coronavirus pandemic, the President said.

On protests, he said: "I saw demonstrations against the Job Creation Law that were basically motivated by disinformation."

He urged critics to challenge the law at the Constitutional Court if they disagree with its content.

 
 

