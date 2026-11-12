Indonesia’s Prabowo gains ground as Gibran exits, but successor choice may test coalition

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Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto (second from right) and Vice-President Gibran Rakabuming Raka (right) at the state palace in Jakarta on Nov 12, the day Gibran submitted his resignation.

JAKARTA – Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto has emerged politically stronger after the resignation of Vice-President Gibran Rakabuming Raka, but the choice of his successor could trigger tensions within the governing coalition, analysts say.

Gibran’s departure has also weakened the influence of his father, former president Joko Widodo, and could reshape political alliances ahead of the 2029 presidential election.