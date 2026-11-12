News analysis
Indonesia’s Prabowo gains ground as Gibran exits, but successor choice may test coalition
- Prabowo is now politically stronger after Gibran's resignation, while Widodo’s influence has weakened. Analysts say this shift may reshape alliances before the 2029 election.
- Choosing Gibran’s successor could cause tension in Prabowo’s coalition. Some fear Gerindra may push its own candidate, while others think Prabowo can manage any dispute.
- Analysts say the next vice-president should be loyal, competent and able to restore confidence. The choice of V-P may affect government performance, investor trust and Prabowo’s 2029 prospects.
AI generated
JAKARTA – Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto has emerged politically stronger after the resignation of Vice-President Gibran Rakabuming Raka, but the choice of his successor could trigger tensions within the governing coalition, analysts say.
Gibran’s departure has also weakened the influence of his father, former president Joko Widodo, and could reshape political alliances ahead of the 2029 presidential election.