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Indonesia’s Prabowo gains ground as Gibran exits, but successor choice may test coalition

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Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto (second from right) and Vice-President Gibran Rakabuming Raka (right) at the state palace in Jakarta on Nov 12, the day Gibran submitted his resignation.

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto (second from right) and Vice-President Gibran Rakabuming Raka (right) at the state palace in Jakarta on Nov 12, the day Gibran submitted his resignation.

PHOTO: PRESIDENTIAL SECRETARIAT INDONESIA

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Arlina Arshad

  • Prabowo is now politically stronger after Gibran's resignation, while Widodo’s influence has weakened. Analysts say this shift may reshape alliances before the 2029 election.
  • Choosing Gibran’s successor could cause tension in Prabowo’s coalition. Some fear Gerindra may push its own candidate, while others think Prabowo can manage any dispute.
  • Analysts say the next vice-president should be loyal, competent and able to restore confidence. The choice of V-P may affect government performance, investor trust and Prabowo’s 2029 prospects.

AI generated

JAKARTA – Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto has emerged politically stronger after the resignation of Vice-President Gibran Rakabuming Raka, but the choice of his successor could trigger tensions within the governing coalition, analysts say.

Gibran’s departure has also weakened the influence of his father, former president Joko Widodo, and could reshape political alliances ahead of the 2029 presidential election.

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Indonesian politics

Indonesia

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.