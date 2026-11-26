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Nusantara is battling a slashed budget, slowed construction and a deficit of interest from a new leader focused on social mega-projects.

JAKARTA – Indonesia’s plan to relocate its capital to Nusantara, a flagship project of former president Joko Widodo, faces fresh doubts under his successor Prabowo Subianto after a key financial institution scrapped plans to build its office there in favour of Jakarta.

The Deposit Insurance Corporation (LPS), which guarantees bank deposits and handles failing banks, is instead seeking 1.45 trillion rupiah (S$102 million) in its 2027 budget to acquire permanent premises in Jakarta.

LPS is one of four institutions tasked with maintaining Indonesia’s financial system stability, alongside the Finance Ministry, the central bank and regulator Financial Services Authority (OJK).

LPS chairman Anggito Abimanyu, who served as deputy finance minister under Prabowo from October 2024 to October 2025, attributed the decision to shifting government priorities during a parliamentary budget hearing on Nov 23.

“In the previous year, we allocated 400 billion rupiah for a building in IKN. However, under the new administration, IKN is no longer part of the government’s work plan,” he told the parliamentary commission overseeing financial affairs. IKN stands for Nusantara Capital City.

In a clarification on Nov 25, LPS acknowledged that it had provided incomplete information to Parliament regarding the government’s plans for Nusantara and reaffirmed its support for the project.

It cited operational needs and budget efficiency for its decision to prioritise acquiring permanent premises in Jakarta, where it currently rents office space.

The decision marks a reversal of commitments made under Widodo, who personally broke ground on the agency’s Nusantara office in January 2024. At the ceremony, he touted the investment as a sign of the government’s commitment to the new capital and a means of boosting investor confidence.

The agency had then planned to invest 841 billion rupiah in three buildings.

Indonesia’s central bank and OJK had also committed to establishing offices in Nusantara, with OJK announcing as recently as May 2026 the formation of a task force to accelerate construction and employee relocation.

Substantial gaps in commitment

Nusantara remains a national strategic project under Prabowo’s five-year development plan, but government funding has fallen short of the sums sought by the Nusantara Capital Authority (OIKN), the government body overseeing the development of the new capital.

In September , OIKN told Parliament that 6.7 trillion rupiah had been earmarked for it in 2027 – less than a third of the 22.5 trillion rupiah it said it needed. The authority had also sought additional funding in 2026.

Prabowo’s administration has said it aims to establish Nusantara as Indonesia’s political capital by 2028, with construction of new parliamentary and judicial buildings under way.

However, he made his first visit to Nusantara as president only in January 2026, nearly 15 months after taking office. He has not made another publicly reported visit since.

Announced by Widodo in 2019, the project, originally estimated to cost 466 trillion rupiah, was intended to ease the burden on overcrowded and sinking Jakarta, while spreading economic activity beyond the densely populated island of Java.

Construction began in 2022, but the project has struggled to attract private investment and has faced repeated delays in relocating civil servants, who were originally due to start moving in 2024.

Jakarta remains Indonesia’s capital, with a presidential decree needed to formally transfer the capital yet to be issued.

OIKN has continued to insist that the project will proceed.

During a recent inspection of construction works, the authority’s chief, Basuki Hadimuljono, reaffirmed his commitment to the new capital in remarks reported by CNBC Indonesia on Nov 22.

“We must persevere with this because it is the city of the future. Nusantara’s development will continue,” he said.