Indonesia’s narcotics agency calls for full vape ban over drug abuse risk

JAKARTA - Indonesia’s National Narcotics Agency (BNN) has urged regulators to

outlaw the distribution of e-cigarettes and vaporisers,

after illegal substances were found in the electronic devices.

Of 341 e-cigarette liquid samples tested over the past few months, at least 11 were found to contain synthetic cannabinoids, or chemical compounds that are usually found in cannabis, according to BNN head Suyudi Ario Seto.

