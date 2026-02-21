Indonesia’s narcotics agency calls for full vape ban over drug abuse risk

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

.Of 341 e-cigarette liquid samples tested over the past few months, at least 11 were found to contain synthetic cannabinoids.

JAKARTA - Indonesia’s National Narcotics Agency (BNN) has urged regulators to outlaw the distribution of e-cigarettes and vaporisers, after illegal substances were found in the electronic devices.

Of 341 e-cigarette liquid samples tested over the past few months, at least 11 were found to contain synthetic cannabinoids, or chemical compounds that are usually found in cannabis, according to BNN head Suyudi Ario Seto.