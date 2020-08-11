Indonesia's Mount Sinabung erupts for second time in 3 days

JAKARTA • Indonesia's Mount Sinabung volcano spewed a giant ash cloud 5km into the sky yesterday in its second eruption in three days, emitting a thunderous noise and turning the sky dark, the authorities and witnesses said.

The volcano's eruption on the island of Sumatra comes after more than a year of inactivity and was the second since last Saturday, as the authorities warned residents and tourists about possible lava flows.

Dramatic footage of the morning eruption captured by residents showed a giant cloud of thick ash rising from the peak of the 2,460m mountain in Karo, North Sumatra.

"The sound was like thunder, it lasted for less than 30 seconds," resident Fachrur Rozi Pasi told Reuters by phone.

Residents have been advised to stay outside of a 3km radius of the volcano and to wear masks to minimise the effects of falling volcanic ash, the volcanology agency said in a statement.

The crater's alert status remained at the second-highest level.

No casualties have been reported and a spokesman for the civil aviation authority said flights were still operating in the region.

"The situation around Mount Sinabung is very dark now," said Mr Gilbert Sembiring, who was visiting a friend in Naman Teran Kampung when Sinabung erupted.

"It was bigger than the eruption a couple of days ago."



Mount Sinabung erupting yesterday. No casualties have been reported and a spokesman for the civil aviation authority said flights were still operating in the region. PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE



Located in one of the world's most volcanically active countries, Sinabung was inactive for centuries before it erupted again in 2010.

Dramatic footage of the morning eruption captured by residents showed a giant cloud of thick ash rising from the peak of the 2,460m mountain in Karo, North Sumatra.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE