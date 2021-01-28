Indonesia's Mount Merapi volcano erupts, spews clouds of ash

JAKARTA • Indonesia's Mount Merapi volcano on Java island erupted yesterday, sending up a cloud of ash and prompting the authorities to warn of the risk of lava flows reaching roads, officials said.

The 2,963m-high Merapi is one of Indonesia's most active volcanoes and is already on the country's second highest alert level.

Dr Kasbani, head of Indonesia's volcanology and geological hazard mitigation centre, said Merapi had spewed "quite intense" hot clouds at least 30 times since yesterday morning and warned of a danger of lava cutting off roads near the volcano.

Photographs on social media showed ash covering some nearby homes. There were no immediate reports of damage, but some residents had chosen to leave their homes, said the local disaster mitigation agency.

Located on the so-called "Ring of Fire", Indonesia has more volcanoes than any other country. Mount Merapi violently erupted in 2010, killing over 350 people.

