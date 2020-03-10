Indonesia's minister of state owned enterprises moves to clean up the key sector

JAKARTA - It's not business as usual for Indonesia's minister of state owned enterprises, Erick Thohir.

He has decided to close scores of subsidiaries of state owned companies and expand hiring of well-regarded managers to boost governance after a series of scandals undermined confidence in a sector worth a quarter of the country's economy.

Within weeks of taking over the ministry in October, Mr Erick fired the former boss of national carrier Garuda Indonesia on allegations that he smuggled a Harley Davidson into the country inside a newly delivered Airbus passenger jet.

A month later police detained four senior executives at state owned insurer, Jiwasraya, as well as two other men on allegations they were running a Ponzi scheme that racked up 16 trillion rupiah (S$1.6 billion) in losses.

"To make sure SOEs are competitive is to make sure the corporate governance is there," Mr Erick told the Straits Times in an interview.

His reforms have included some high profile appointments to senior management positions at key state owned companies.

The country's former central bank governor and finance minister, Mr Agus Martowardojo, is joining Bank Negara Indonesia as president commissioner, the lender announced last month.

Former Jakarta governor Basuki Tjahaja Purnama, who was ousted after a religiously charged gubernatorial election in 2017 and then jailed for blasphemy, took a similar position at oil- and- gas producer Pertamina.

In 2015 Pertamina's trading arm Petral was closed after investigations showed the unit paid inflated prices for crude oil and refined products.

Since Mr Basuki's appointment Pertamina has begun publishing the sources of its imports making it easier to check prices against benchmarks.

"We wanted to send a strong signal," Mr Erick said.

"We needed to bring people with strong management skills and who were clean," he added.

Indonesia's state owned sector has a breadth and influence unlike anywhere outside of China. Businesses range from pawnshops to ports. The market value of state owned companies with shares sold to the public is equivalent to 26 percent of Indonesia's GDP.

Fresh from a re-election win last April, President Joko Widodo is banking on a clean and competent state owned sector that can deliver on his 6,500 trillion rupiah pledge for infrastructure development plus a new capital before he leaves office in 2024.

Last month, Mr Erick commissioned McKinsey and Boston Consulting Group to recommend an overhaul in the state owned sector that would marry up struggling companies with healthier ones, improve skills, scout opportunities in advanced technology fields like big data and AI and pare back companies to their core businesses.

By next month the government will shutter more than 70 of the estimated 750 subsidiaries including private hospitals and hotels that often are unrelated to their parent companies, Mr Erick said. More closures will follow in the coming months.

The government will also begin repaying more than 4.7 million customers who had bought savings products including some that vested on retirement.

Jiwasraya executives lured investors with promises of high rates of return on savings products in order to generate cash.

But critics said Mr Thohir's plans do not add up to the sort of investment boom necessary to spur growth and create jobs.

Indonesia's economy grew at less than 5 percent during the three months that ended in December. GDP growth is expected to slow further during the first quarter of this year owing to disruption linked to the coronavirus.

At US$28.2 billion (S$39.1 billion), foreign direct investment last year underperformed the year earlier by nearly US$1 billion.

"SOE policy is indicative of an approach to the economy that is incremental rather than transformative," said Mr Ben Bland, director of the Southeast Asia Program at the Lowy Institute in Sydney.

"That is why the economy is not growing faster or creating more jobs."

To be sure the state owned sector has had some big wins.

In January, Mr Joko announced US$23 billion of investment from the United Arab Emirates including a commitment on the part of Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) to supply 528,000 tonnes of liquefied petroleum gas to Pertamina.

Indonesia's Trans Java Toll Road includes investment from Astra Infrastructure and China's Road King Expressway and the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board.

In December, Changi Airport International won a 25-year contract to manage Komodo Airport at Labuan Bajo. The government aims to make the surrounding area including the Komodo National Park a tourist destination to rival Bali.

Mr Erick, who organised the Asian Games in Indonesia in 2018 and helped mastermind Mr Joko's re-election a year later, kept mum about any plans to vie for the nation's top job when it becomes available in 2024. Mr Joko is barred constitutionally from seeking a third term.

For now Mr Erick, the one-time entrepreneur and owner of Inter Milan soccer team, is devoted to improving the competitiveness of the state owned sector and sees no irony in his new incarnation.

"The model of Indonesia is a mix between the private sector and state owned enterprise," Mr Thohir said.

"Like it or not."