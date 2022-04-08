Indonesia's long delayed sexual assault bill gets new lease on life after court ruling

BALI - Indonesia's long stalled sexual assault crimes bill has a new lease on life following a controversial not guilty verdict in a high profile sexual assault case which underscored the steep climb for prosecutors to win convictions in such instances.

On Wednesday (April 6) a parliamentary committee voted to include the bill in a list of pending legislation seeking approval from the full legislature meaning it could become law before the end of the month, officials say.

Last week the Pekanbaru District Court in Riau ruled that the dean of social and political sciences at Universitas Riau, Mr Syafri Harto, was not guilty of sexual assault after one of his students alleged he had held her shoulders and attempted to kiss her during a meeting in his office to discuss her thesis.

The case received intense media attention after the 21-year-old student, Ms Bintang - not her real name - posted a video in November on Instagram detailing her account of the incident in late October. The video has now been viewed 1.8 million times.

In November, the minister for education and GoJek founder, Mr Nadiem Makarim, appeared on one of the country's most watched current events interview programmes on television during which he outlined new requirements for universities in addressing similar allegations.

President Joko Widodo, whose governing coalition holds more than 80 per cent of seats in parliament, explicitly backed the sexual assault bill in a video posted on his official presidential website in early January.

"Bintang's case has shown the urgency of getting the bill passed," Ms Voppi Rosea, the head of student organisation Komahi, told The Straits Times.

"There is a lot of stigma against victims of sexual violence and a lack of empathy," she added. Komahi helped record and post Ms Bintang's November video.

The bill has languished in parliament since it was first introduced in 2016 because conservatives wanted a strict ban on all sex outside marriage, something moderates objected to because it would infringe on personal freedoms and would anyway be unenforceable.

But the case involving the university student also underscores how the country's current criminal code, which dates back to the Dutch colonial era, can fall short as the current statute sets a high standard for conviction: requiring at least one other corroborating witness and proof of physical trauma.

If passed, the new bill will make convictions easier, requiring only one point of evidence of any assault. It also explicitly bans forced marriage, forced abortion, forced prostitution as well as sexual slavery, and sexual torture.

The bill failed to move to the next stage in February due to a technicality. Media reports said a senior official - a vice speaker - was absent at a key meeting to decide on the list of pending legislation. A similar meeting took place on Wednesday with the minister of women empowerment and child protection, Ms Bintang Dharmawati, in attendance.

Mr Willy Aditya, a member of parliament who is helping to shepherd the bill through it, has described the ruling by the Pekanbaru District Court as "embarrassing."

"We are on track to pass the legislation this month," he told ST, adding that it would also shield victims from reprisals including defamation lawsuits.

Mr Syafri, who was in police detention since January and released last week, signalled his intention to sue both Ms Bintang and Komahi when he filed a police report in November after they posted their video on Instagram.