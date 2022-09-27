Indonesia's largest nickel-based industrial park sees investments jump four-fold to $26b

JAKARTA - Indonesia's largest nickel-based industrial park in Sulawesi's Morowali has seen investment jump more than four-fold to US$18 billion (S$26 billion) in the past four years, with analysts expecting South-east Asia's largest economy to rely on the green metal - used to power electric vehicles - to break out of the middle-income trap.

The latest addition to the Indonesia Morowali Industrial Park (IMIP) is a new plant owned by China's QMB New Energy Materials, which boasts an annual capacity to make 30,000 tons of ternary precursor, mainly used to help make electric-vehicle battery cells, solar panels, wind turbines.