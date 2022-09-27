Indonesia's largest nickel-based industrial park sees investments jump four-fold to $26b

The latest addition to the Indonesia Morowali Industrial Park is a new plant owned by China's QMB New Energy Materials. ST PHOTO: WAHYUDI SOERIAATMADJA
Wahyudi Soeriaatmadja
Indonesia Correspondent
Updated
Published
29 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

JAKARTA - Indonesia's largest nickel-based industrial park in Sulawesi's Morowali has seen investment jump more than four-fold to US$18 billion (S$26 billion) in the past four years, with analysts expecting South-east Asia's largest economy to rely on the green metal - used to power electric vehicles - to break out of the middle-income trap.

The latest addition to the Indonesia Morowali Industrial Park (IMIP) is a new plant owned by China's QMB New Energy Materials, which boasts an annual capacity to make 30,000 tons of ternary precursor, mainly used to help make electric-vehicle battery cells, solar panels, wind turbines.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top