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SIA among those affected after Jakarta airport suspends flights due to ash from Mount Anak Krakatau

JAKARTA – An eruption of Indonesia’s Mount Anak Krakatau caused the suspension of hundreds of flights at Jakarta’s main airport on Sept 6 after some school activities and fishing were halted.

Indonesia’s Soekarno-Hatta International Airport suspended flight operations until 9.30am local time (10.30am in Singapore) on Sept 6 due to volcanic ash, Jakarta’s main airport posted on Instagram.

The suspension, extending a halt that had been scheduled until 5.30am, has affected 209 flights, including several international flights, Indonesia’s Transportation Ministry said.

Anak Krakatau has erupted since late on Sept 4, with volcanic ash detected at the airport early on Sept 6, the ministry said in a statement.

Singapore Airlines flights were among those affected. Two flights on Sept 5 , one departing from Singapore to Jakarta and the other, departing Jakarta for Singapore, were cancelled, Singapore’s national carrier said in an advisory that day.

Two other flights were retimed, it added.

SQ968 , which was scheduled to depart Singapore for Jakarta at 9.55pm on Sept 5 was rescheduled for 1.55pm on Sept 6 .

SQ951 , planned to leave Jakarta for Singapore at 5.25am on Sept 6 , was rescheduled for 3.50pm on the same day.

Noting that the situation remains fluid, SIA said its other flights between Singapore and Indonesia may be affected. The latest flight information can be found on its flight status page, it said.

The Straits Times has contacted SIA’s budget arm Scoot and Changi Airport for more information.

Affected commuters near Garuda Airlines check-in counter at Changi Airport Terminal 3 on Sept 6. ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR

Ash was identified as high as 6,000m on the Java side of the volcano and a plume of up to 15,000m on the Sumatra side and some parts of Banten province in Java, the meteorological agency BMKG posted on its website.

Anak Krakatau is roughly halfway between Java and Sumatra in Indonesia’s vast island chain, which sits on the Pacific “Ring of Fire”, where earthquakes and volcanic eruptions are frequent.

Dispersal of volcanic ash has disrupted activities in Lampung province in Indonesia’s Sumatra island and Banten province on Java, said Berton Panjaitan, a spokesperson for Indonesia’s disaster mitigation agency, BNPB.

“BNPB urges the public to remain calm while increasing vigilance. In the event of ashfall, people are advised to wear masks and eye protection, reduce outdoor activities, cover water sources and exercise caution when driving, as volcanic ash can reduce visibility,” he said.

Mount Anak Krakatau volcano spewing hot lava as seen from Pasauran village in Serang, Indonesia, on Sept 5. PHOTO: REUTERS

Several schools cancelled activities on Sept 6 , with students and residents suffering eye irritation from the ash, while fishermen cancelled their fishing trips due to the eruption, local media outlet Kompas reported.

The disaster mitigation agency said on Sept 5 there was no imminent risk of tsunami from the volcano.

A tsunami in 2018 caused by Anak Krakatau eruptions killed hundreds and injured hundreds more on Java and Sumatra.

Anak Krakatau, which means child of Krakatau, emerged a century ago from the area once occupied by Krakatau, then known as Krakatoa. Krakatoa was destroyed in 1883, when its massive eruptions killed more than 36,000 people in a series of tsunamis. REUTERS