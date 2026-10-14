Indonesia’s forest fires will be extinguished within a month, Environment Minister says

Sign up now: Get insights on the biggest stories in Malaysia

JAKARTA – Indonesia expects to extinguish its forest fires within a month, Environment Minister Jumhur Hidayat said on Oct 13, as the government weighs offers of firefighting help from neighbouring countries before deciding whether to accept them.

“Based on my conversation with BNPB, (the fires will be extinguished) in the next few weeks,” he said, referring to the National Disaster Mitigation Agency. “The intensity is already starting to decrease. It should (be extinguished) within a month,” Jumhur said at the Prasasti Indonesia Policy Forum 2026 in Jakarta on Oct 13, as quoted by state news agency Antara.

He acknowledged, however, that firefighting efforts still faced several hurdles, including a lack of visibility hampering the use of water-bombing helicopters.

When asked about offers of firefighting assistance from other countries, Jumhur said the Indonesian government was “curating” the proposals before deciding whether to accept them.

“We must first see what kind of assistance it is, whether it is significant or not. Instead of making mistakes later, it’s better for us to curate it first, to make sure that it fits,” he said.

Jumhur’s comments echoed those of Coordinating Political and Security Affairs Minister Dudung Abdurachman, who said after a meeting with President Prabowo Subianto on Oct 12 that foreign assistance offers had yet to be discussed.

Singapore’s Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu had previously stated on Oct 10 that she had been in touch with Jumhur and had offered her support.

Meanwhile, Malaysia’s Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said on Oct 11 that he had spoken to Prabowo in September and offered Malaysia’s help, while Malaysia’s National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma) had also written to its Indonesian counterpart, but had yet to receive a reply. “We assume in good faith, that perhaps they do not need our assistance,” Zahid said at the time, as quoted by The Star.

Calls to accept foreign assistance have also come from within Indonesia, including from Regional Representative Council speaker Sultan Bachtiar Najamudin.

“Forest and land fires occurring in several regions constitute an ecological disaster that has evolved into a public health issue with widespread regional impact,” Sultan said in a press release on Oct 13. “Therefore, handling it requires a precise and rapid technological approach.”

Sultan expressed appreciation for the government’s efforts to fight the forest fires, but said that the government should welcome assistance from friendly nations, particularly those within ASEAN, “should the need arise”. He added that the government could accept foreign help without needing to declare a national emergency.

Indonesia had previously accepted three CH-47 Chinook helicopters along with personnel and support equipment from Japan, as well as fire suppressant powder from Brazil.

The Japanese mission ended on Sept 29, with a Japanese Defence Ministry issuing a statement saying that the Indonesian government had expressed its appreciation for Japan’s aid and its readiness to handle the forest and land fires independently.