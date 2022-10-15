Indonesia's fatal soccer stampede caused by tear gas, say investigators

JAKARTA - A fact-finding team tasked with investigating a deadly soccer stampede in Indonesia has concluded that tear gas was the main cause of death, and has also called on the country's football association chief to resign, said a top minister on Friday.

The team, which included government officials, soccer and security experts, has been investigating how 132 people, including dozens of children, died in a crush after a match at Kanjuruhan stadium in East Java on Oct 1, in one of the world's worst stadium disasters.

The stampede sparked by police firing tear gas into packed stands took place after a match between home team Arema FC and rivals Persebaya Surabaya in Malang.

Coordinating Security Minister Mahfud MD said a separate team was still investigating the toxicity of the gas used, but that whatever the result, it could not "diminish the conclusion that the massive (number of) deaths was mainly caused by tear gas".

The Indonesian authorities and the Indonesian football association (PSSI) have faced mounting questions and criticism over why police had fired tear gas inside the stadium, a crowd control measure that is banned by world soccer governing body Fifa.

The fact-finding team found the police personnel on duty had no knowledge of the prohibition of tear gas at soccer matches.

The police have sought to downplay their role in the tragedy, emphasising that narrow doors in the over-capacity stadium exacerbated the crush.

"Technically, the government cannot intervene in PSSI, but in a country based on morals, ethics and great culture, it is recommended the PSSI head and all the executive committee members resign as the form of responsibility," according to the report handed to President Joko Widodo.

The fact-finding team also suggested the PSSI revise its regulations to eliminate any potential conflict of interest between the police and the association. The association's current head Mochammad Iriawan is the former police chief of the capital Jakarta. At least six people including three police officers have been charged in the deadly incident.

