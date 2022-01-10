Indonesia's election law under scrutiny again

Indonesia's Constitutional Court is again being asked to rule on legislation that sets a minimum standard for any political party or coalition wanting to field candidates for vice-president and president.

The law says that only those with 20 per cent of seats in Parliament or that have secured 25 per cent of the popular vote in the last general election can qualify to field such candidates.

Those opposed to the threshold say it is unfair, less democratic and against the Constitution. But those in favour have argued that it ensures quality candidates and a less complicated electoral process.

The Constitutional Court, which has powers to review and revoke any stipulation in a law deemed to be against the country's 1945 Constitution, recently received a number of petitions opposing the threshold.

This comes as unofficial campaigning kicks off two years ahead of presidential and legislative polls that are tentatively slated to be held on Feb 28, 2024.

Under the rule, only one of the nine political parties in Parliament - the ruling Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle - currently qualifies to field a single ticket for president and vice-president. The others will need to partner other parties to do so.

The most recent petition, filed last week by civil servant Ikhwan Mansyur Situmeang, said the presidential threshold deprived eligible citizens of their right to have more candidates in the presidential poll.

He said the rule "amputated" the role of political parties to select and provide future leaders, as mandated by the Constitution.

His petition followed a number of others, including one filed by two members of the Regional Representative Council (DPD), Mr Fachrul Razi and Mr Bustami Zainudin.

The DPD's 136 non-partisan members represent Indonesia's 34 provinces and, along with members of the House of Representatives, make up Indonesia's People's Consultative Assembly.

Former law and human rights vice-minister Denny Indrayana, who has also filed a petition on behalf of 27 Indonesians living overseas, including in the United States, Germany and Singapore, said the presidential threshold serves to sustain a political oligarchy.

Former armed forces commander Gatot Nurmantyo, in his petition in the middle of last month, made reference to the previous presidential poll in 2019, saying the nation became politically polarised, with voters split between two strong candidates.

The 2019 poll was a rerun of the 2014 edition, with the same two candidates.

President Joko Widodo, who was seeking re-election, was up against Mr Prabowo Subianto. The contest laid bare divisions between Islamist forces and pluralists. Mr Prabowo later joined Mr Widodo's government as a minister, easing tensions in the grassroots.

The Constitutional Court comprises nine members, with Parliament, the president and the Supreme Court nominating an equal number of members to the bench every five years.

It has previously faced - and rejected - similar petitions. But there have been dissenting opinions, such as in a ruling in 2008 when three judges noted that the 1945 Constitution made no mention of any threshold figure.

In the next presidential poll in 2024, contenders will not face an incumbent, who typically enjoys a huge advantage over challengers. Mr Widodo is serving his second five-year term and is barred from seeking re-election.

Billboards featuring prominent presidential hopefuls have cropped up in Jakarta, Surabaya and other cities. Many of the aspirants who are currently holding public office have also made overtures to garner support from the grassroots.

Most of those canvassing are from the pluralist camp, raising fears of a split in the pluralist vote. They include Mr Airlangga Hartarto, 58, the country's chief economics minister; Mr Erich Thohir, 51, the state-owned enterprise minister; and Mr Ganjar Pranowo, 53, governor of Central Java.

There is only one prominent figure so far from the Islamist camp, Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan.