Indonesia’s disaster chief’s brother among five arrested over alleged graft amid haze crisis

Indonesia’s anti-graft agency has arrested five people, including the younger brother of the country’s disaster management chief, over alleged corruption involving emergency relief funds.

JAKARTA – Indonesia’s anti-graft agency has arrested five people, including Bima Setyawan, the younger brother of the country’s disaster management chief, over alleged corruption involving emergency relief funds, as forest fires blanket parts of South-east Asia in haze and put pressure on the country’s disaster response efforts.

The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) detained the suspects on Oct 14, a day after carrying out raids in Jakarta and surrounding areas, over suspected irregularities in the procurement of goods and services at the National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB).

KPK chairman Setyo Budiyanto said investigators were examining indications of collusion between agency officials and private companies over the disbursement and use of emergency funds.

“There are indications of arrangements being made, particularly over the disbursement and use of funds, some of which were misused by certain individuals for personal gain,” he told reporters on Oct 14.

The investigation centres on BNPB’s ready-to-use emergency funds, known locally as dana siap pakai, which are used to meet urgent needs during disasters, including buying essential supplies and services.

The agency has been allocated about 4.62 trillion rupiah (S$330 million) in such funds for 2026, according to The Jakarta Post. The KPK has not said whether any money earmarked for tackling the ongoing forest fires was involved.

Emergency procurement rules allow agencies to appoint suppliers directly because of the urgency of disaster response, but Setyo stressed that such spending remained subject to regulations.

Bima serves as an expert staff member to his brother, BNPB chief Suharyanto. The other suspects are Gabriel Purwaka Sigit, a BNPB official in charge of procurement commitments; Richard Erlangga, another expert staff member; and two private-sector representatives, Gery Prasetiawan and Syifa Nrika Ghifarian.

Setyo said Suharyanto was not named as a suspect. Asked whether Bima was the agency chief’s younger brother, he said investigators had received information about the family relationship but had yet to confirm it.

However, Setyo stressed that investigators would focus on individual responsibility, regardless of family connections, adding: “What matters here is that the individual who committed or is suspected of committing an unlawful act is the one being held accountable.”

KPK investigators seized about 3.3 billion rupiah in cash, as well as hundreds of grams of gold and cryptocurrency, during the operation, in which 14 people were initially taken in for questioning.

The KPK is investigating suspected conflicts of interest in procurement and other alleged corruption offences, including allegations that an official used his position to approach private suppliers and arrange procurement activities.

“By being in that position, he took advantage of his status and then approached several parties whom I would describe as vendors or service providers,” Setyo said, without naming the suspect.

Setyo said the suspected irregularities may have stretched back three or four years. “Perhaps from 2022 until now, 2026, or perhaps 2023, I have forgotten,” he said.

The KPK has yet to establish the total amount allegedly misappropriated, how much may have been diverted for personal gain or the precise goods and services involved in the procurement.

The arrests come as Indonesia battles widespread forest and peatland fires in Sumatra and Kalimantan, with smoke spreading to neighbouring countries, including Singapore and Malaysia. The government has stepped up firefighting operations, deploying about 70,000 personnel from BNPB, the military, police and other agencies to contain the blazes.

The allegations have prompted lawmakers to demand greater scrutiny of disaster relief spending.

Indonesian MP Abdullah, also known as Abduh, called for a comprehensive audit of BNPB’s finances by the country’s State Audit Board. “If funds that should have been used to help disaster victims were instead misappropriated, we must ask how many people may have been deprived of the assistance they needed,” he said.

The KPK has not ruled out widening the investigation if further evidence emerges or other individuals are implicated.

BNPB acting spokesman Berton Panjaitan said the agency respected the legal process and would cooperate with investigators. He acknowledged some disruption to its work, but said public services and disaster response operations would continue despite the arrests.

Indonesian MP Abdul Wachid expressed dismay at the alleged corruption, particularly as the country grapples with disasters.

“It is deeply troubling. At a time when the country is being hit by disasters and people are suffering, how can anyone exploit the situation for corruption?” he said.