Indonesia's critical role in reforming global health system: Jakarta Post contributor

JAKARTA (THE JAKARTA POST/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - The Covid-19 pandemic has caught almost all countries off guard, leaving each and every single one to battle it out - or so go the common media headlines. Many have consciously likened this pandemic to a war, which is rather inaccurate.

Traditionally, when a war was perceived to be won, a celebration awaited and victors marched in a cheery parade. And they will live happily ever after. Battling a virus is a completely different game. The thing with this pandemic is that it leaves behind so many "what ifs" and "should haves" in our minds.