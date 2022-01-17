The Asian Voice

Indonesia's critical role in reforming global health system: Jakarta Post contributor

The writer says the world should look at pandemics as a chance to make the necessary changes in order to be healthy and live safely in the future.

A nurse prepares a booster dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine in Jakarta on Jan 12, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
Budi Gunadi Sadikin
Updated
Published
1 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

JAKARTA (THE JAKARTA POST/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - The Covid-19 pandemic has caught almost all countries off guard, leaving each and every single one to battle it out - or so go the common media headlines. Many have consciously likened this pandemic to a war, which is rather inaccurate.

Traditionally, when a war was perceived to be won, a celebration awaited and victors marched in a cheery parade. And they will live happily ever after. Battling a virus is a completely different game. The thing with this pandemic is that it leaves behind so many "what ifs" and "should haves" in our minds.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.