Indonesia's coronavirus infections top 14,000

JAKARTA (REUTERS) - Indonesia reported 387 new coronavirus infections on Sunday (May 10), taking the total number to 14,032, said health ministry official Achmad Yurianto.

The Southeast Asian country also reported 14 more people have died from Covid-19, the disease caused by the virus, bringing total to 973, Mr Yurianto said. Meanwhile, 2,698 people have recovered.

More than 113,452 people have been tested, he said, adding that many areas across the country are still showing fluctuating number of new infections.

