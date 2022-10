Indonesia's China-funded rail project on track despite cost overrun

TEGALLUAR, Indonesia - A high-speed railway project in Indonesia, part of China's Belt and Road Initiative, is on track for a 2023 launch despite negotiations between the two countries about the project being over budget, officials said.

President Joko Widodo on Thursday inspected a new train station where the consortium building the railway, PT KCIC, displayed on the tracks a China-made bullet train. The 142km line will connect the capital Jakarta with Bandung, one of Indonesia's biggest cities.

"This will be the first high-speed rail in Asean and we hope this will increase connectivity between countries, whether this (the railway) will be connected further to an airport or other high-speed railways," Mr Widodo said, referring to the Association of South-east Asian Nations.

Mr Jokowi, as the President is popularly known, also said the project is 88.8-per cent complete and its commercial launch is expected in June 2023.

KCIC has said the project is facing a cost overrun of about US$2 billion (S$2.87 billion), raising the estimated total cost to 113 trillion rupiah (S$10.53 billion).

China estimates the project is less than US$1 billion over budget, according to the Koran Tempo newspaper.

KCIC's president director Dwiyana Slamet Riyadi confirmed the discrepancy in cost calculations, saying negotiations are underway to resolve it.

"We hope the negotiations... regarding cost overrun and financing can be quick so this does not disturb the progress," said Mr Dwiyana, who accompanied Mr Widodo on Thursday.

Indonesian state companies, including Wijaya Karya and PT KAI, control 60 per cent of KCIC, while China Railway Engineering Corporation and other Chinese companies control the rest.

The project is funded by a loan from China Development Bank.

The Indonesian firms have been lobbying their Chinese counterparts since last year to fund the rise in costs, while a capital injection from the Indonesian government is also awaiting approval from the authorities.

Mr Dwiyana said discussions were ongoing as to whether Chinese President Xi Jinping may witness a trial run of the rail project when he visits the South-east Asian country in November for the Group of 20 leaders' summit.

