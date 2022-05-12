Indonesia's central bank seen to raise interest rates this month

Indonesia's central bank is expected to raise interest rates later this month after the United States Federal Reserve raised its benchmark rate significantly last week to curb surging inflation.

Bank Indonesia, which drew flak from some observers after maintaining its benchmark rate last month at 3.5 per cent in a move some saw as populist, will hold its routine interest rate meeting on May 24.

Annual inflation shot up last month, with the consumer price index rising 3.47 per cent from a year earlier to the highest rate since August 2019, Indonesia's national statistics agency (BPS) announced on Monday. This figure is near the upper range of the central bank's 2 to 4 per cent inflation target.

On May 4, the US Fed raised its key interest rate by 50 basis points, the largest increment in the past 22 years, fuelling worries that efforts to tame inflation would likely cause a global recession at a time when most countries are still reeling from the lingering economic impact of the pandemic.

Consumer prices in the US surged by 8.5 per cent in March year on year, the quickest pace since 1981, fuelled by a 32 per cent jump in energy costs on the back of the war in Ukraine. Continued Covid-19 strict restrictions in China have further complicated matters.

Stock markets around the world turned red following the Fed's interest rate increase.

A former trade minister told The Straits Times that Bank Indonesia should have raised the benchmark interest rate in the April monthly meeting, rather than being populist at the expense of the country being behind the curve today.

Raising Indonesia's benchmark interest rate would translate to higher mortgage payments, companies paying higher financing costs, and further hurt the country's stock market, while not raising it could fuel fears about potential depreciation of the rupiah against the US dollar, which may in turn lead to capital outflows.

Central bank deputy governor Dody Budi Waluyo said yesterday: "Bank Indonesia continues to monitor inflation risks going forward, and the magnitude and timing of our monetary policy response will depend on the factors causing the inflation."

The central bank will also conduct various measures to curb inflation, including strengthening relations with stakeholders, he added.

Rising food and transportation costs led to inflation, according to a research note by investment bank Mandiri Sekuritas' chief economist Leo Putera Rinaldy and economist Imanuel Reinaldo. "Food prices recorded the largest contribution to the total monthly inflation. This was followed by... higher transportation prices due to the direct impact of the fuel price hike and seasonal Hari Raya, especially from airfare," they said yesterday.

While Bank Indonesia is widely expected by experts to raise its interest rate, some Indonesians on the ground hope otherwise. Jakarta resident Feri Husin, 50, for one, expects another reprieve from an interest rate hike, arguing that Indonesia's inflation rate has been stable and the nation's ample natural resources would buffer it from massive energy cost spikes.

Indonesia recorded an inflation of 1.87 per cent in 2021 and 1.68 per cent in 2020.

"Higher benchmark rate means higher mortgage monthly instalments. That's the last thing we want to see at a time when we need strong consumer spending to boost the economy as we recover from the pandemic downturn," Mr Feri said.