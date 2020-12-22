Indonesia's Cabinet reshuffle: Profiles of 6 new ministers

JAKARTA - President Joko Widodo on Tuesday (Dec 22) replaced six ministers in a major Cabinet reshuffle aimed at helping Indonesia recover from the coronavirus pandemic.

Here's a look at the new ministers' profiles.

1. HEALTH MINISTER

Budi Gunadi Sadikin, 56



A long-time banker, he led Bank Mandiri, Indonesia's second largest bank by assets, and then state-owned mining holding company PT Indonesia Asahan Aluminium before becoming deputy state-owned enterprises minister last year. He chairs the National Economic Recovery Task Force and has played a key role in the country's effort to secure vaccines.

2. SOCIAL AFFAIRS MINISTER

Tri Rismaharini, 59



She is the mayor of Indonesia's second-largest city Surabaya. Several breakthroughs she introduced since the start of her tenure in 2016 have solved major urban problems and led to the provincial capital of East Java being named the 2012 Asean Environmentally Sustainable City.

3. TOURISM AND CREATIVE ECONOMY MINISTER

Sandiaga Uno, 51



He was an investment banker before entering politics and served as the deputy Jakarta governor in 2017. He resigned from his position in 2018 to become the running mate of presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto, who challenged Mr Joko.

4. RELIGIOUS AFFAIRS MINISTER

Yaqut Cholil Qoumas, 45



The MP is from the National Awakening Party. He is also the leader of GP Ansor, the youth wing of Nahdlatul Ulama, Indonesia's biggest Muslim organisation.

5. MARITIME AFFAIRS AND FISHERIES MINISTER

Sakti Wahyu Trenggono, 58



He is the Deputy Defence Minister. A businessman before joining politics, he was the treasurer in the campaign team of Mr Joko and his running mate, Mr Ma'ruf Amin, during last year's presidential race.

6. TRADE MINISTER

Muhammad Lutfi, 51



He is Indonesia's Ambassador to the United States. Prior to that, Mr Lutfi was the main commissioner of local energy giant PT Medco Energi Internasional. He had also held public service role as trade minister, Indonesia's ambassador to Japan and head of the Investment Coordinating Board.