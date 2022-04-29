Indonesians splurge on Eid holidays after Covid-19 restrictions lifted

JAKARTA (BLOOMBERG) - Ms Ayu, 31, is ready to spend two years' worth of savings when she joins millions of Indonesians to travel home and freely celebrate Eid al-Fitr for the first time since the pandemic.

"I will finally know how the exodus feels like," she said.

She has spared no expense, buying new clothes and traditional prayer garb known as "mukena" for herself and her family.

When airfare tickets to her hometown in South Sulawesi doubled in price, she snapped them up.

Like Ms Ayu, Indonesians are splurging on everything from food and clothes to cars and hotel stays to mark the end of the fasting month of Ramadan.

It's the busiest holiday in the country with the world's largest Muslim population. With Covid-19 cases down, most movement restrictions have been scrapped and the week-long holiday reinstated.

That spending spree is critical to the recovery of Southeast Asia's largest economy, where the rebound in private consumption is expected to drive gross domestic product growth to 4.8 per cent-5.5 per cent this year.

Indonesia will announce its first-quarter GDP figures on May 9, with a finance ministry official saying it could come in above 5 per cent.

With the spectre of inflation looming over Indonesia, the seasonal uptick in spending is a welcome boost, especially as some economists expect further fuel price hikes to be rolled out after the holidays.

PT Bank Central Asia chief economist David Sumual sees the Eid festivities spurring consumption growth to 5.2 per cent and GDP expansion to 4.8 per cent in the second quarter.

"We still expect full-year growth to reach 5.17 per cent," said PT Bank Mandiri chief economist Andry Asmoro, adding that the holiday spending could contribute 0.14 percentage points to this number.

The transport sector is set to be a major beneficiary when about 85 million people head to the provinces over the coming week - making it one of the world's largest annual migrations.

Vehicle sales jumped 16 per cent year-on-year to the highest in nearly three and a half years.