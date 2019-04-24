Indonesians in Singapore give Jokowi 87% of their votes

Indonesians staying in Singapore overwhelmingly endorsed President Joko Widodo for a second term in office, giving him more than 87 per cent of their votes in last week's presidential election.

The incumbent and his running mate, cleric Ma'ruf Amin, received 42,011 of the 47,911 valid votes or 87.68 per cent cast by post or in person at the Indonesian embassy, according to the manual count conducted by the Indonesian Overseas Elections Committee in Singapore (PPLN Singapore) at the embassy after polls closed on April 17.

The results were released on Monday.

Mr Joko's rival, former army-general Prabowo Subianto, and his running mate Sandiaga Uno received 5,900 or 12.32 per cent of the valid votes, the committee said.

More than 36,000 Indonesians cast their vote in person at the embassy in Chatsworth Road on April 14 and over 11,000 did it by post.

They were among two million registered overseas voters who were able to cast their ballots earlier than April 17, when the country held its first-ever simultaneous presidential and legislative elections.

Some 166 witnesses supporting each of the two presidential candidates and political parties were present at the manual counting at the embassy in Singapore.

As part of efforts to demonstrate accountability and openness, the PPLN Singapore also invited members of the public to witness first-hand the vote-counting process at the embassy or watch it "live" on the embassy's YouTube channel.

"In general, all stages have been carried out properly in accordance with applicable provisions and electoral laws," PPLN Singapore head David Seragih said in a statement.

In the legislative election, Mr Joko's Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) emerged tops among 16 political parties, taking 42.48 per cent of the 45,530 valid votes cast by Indonesians in Singapore.

The Indonesian Solidarity Party or PSI, a new small party championed by many young urban middle-class voters, came in second with 21.28 per cent of the vote, followed by the country's oldest political party Golkar, which garnered 7.36 per cent of the vote.

Quick-count results by several local pollsters have shown that Mr Joko won the presidential race with 54 to 55 per cent of the vote. Pollsters have also pointed to PDI-P securing the most number of seats in Parliament.

Mr Prabowo has strongly disputed the quick-count results of the pollster, even though they were proven to be highly accurate in previous elections.