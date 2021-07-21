Indonesians celebrate Eid amid fears of surge in virus deaths

JAKARTA • Indonesians prayed outside mosques and slaughtered goats to commemorate a sombre Eid al-Adha festival yesterday, despite efforts to stop mass gatherings as coronavirus deaths skyrocket in one of the world's worst-hit countries.

This is the second year that the world's biggest Muslim-majority nation has celebrated the Feast of Sacrifice, which signals the end of the annual pilgrimage to Mecca, during the pandemic.

Much of South-east Asia is reeling under a coronavirus surge, as the highly contagious Delta variant wreaks havoc on nations struggling with vaccine roll-out capabilities. Indonesia has recently been overtaking India and Brazil as a global Covid-19 hot spot and its daily death toll hit a record of 1,338 on Monday.

The authorities have banned large crowds, including at traditional events that feature the sacrifice of livestock, and urged the public not to gather for worship.

In the capital Jakarta, some heeded an official request not to go inside mosques but instead gathered to pray on nearby roads, while residents in Bandung laid out their prayer mats in alleyways.

Jakarta's Istiqlal Mosque, the biggest in South-east Asia, was shut, but thousands in Banda Aceh on Sumatra island assembled outside the Baiturrahman Grand Mosque.

Checkpoints have been set up on roads across Java, and domestic flights are subject to tighter restrictions to curb travel.

"I usually get together with family for a meal at Eid," said Mr Pringgo Trikusumo, who lives near Jakarta. "But this year is very different. I'm not seeing relatives and I can't go anywhere."

President Joko Widodo appealed to Muslims to pray at home rather than risk infection at public gatherings. "In the midst of the pandemic, we need to be willing to sacrifice even more," he said in a Monday television address. "Put the interests of the community and others first."

Virus cases had shot up after millions travelled across the vast archipelago of nearly 270 million people at the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in May. Currently, cases have been topping 50,000 daily, around 10 times the figure early last month.

In Indonesia, religious officials yesterday moved to limit crowds watching the slaughter of livestock - a key tradition of Eid - and some mosques offered the chance to watch the sacrifice online.

The government early this month ushered in tighter curbs that shut down malls, parks and dining in restaurants in the capital, across Java and on Bali island.

The restrictions were set to end yesterday, but Jakarta said it was mulling over an extension.

Indonesia's surge has overwhelmed hospitals in the worst-hit areas and sparked oxygen shortages. Patients have been turned away by medical staff or treated in makeshift tents in hospital parking lots as more and more of the sick die at home.

