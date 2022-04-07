Indonesians back democracy - and leaders like Putin too

JAKARTA • A public opinion poll conducted by Australian think-tank Lowy Institute has found that although the majority of Indonesians were committed to democracy, many showed a high level of confidence in authoritarian leaders, including Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The survey found that four in 10 respondents said they had confidence in Mr Putin.

"The survey was conducted prior to the 2022 invasion of Ukraine," the think-tank said in a statement.

The survey also showed that respondents had a preference for other authoritarian leaders such as Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (57 per cent) and the United Arab Emirates' Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan (52 per cent).

"Respondents express these high levels of confidence, regardless of their stated religion," it said.

For Indonesia Poll 2021, the Lowy Institute surveyed a nationally representative sample of 3,000 Indonesians aged 17 to 65 from 33 provinces between Nov 29 and Dec 24.

The survey also found that the majority of respondents, at a staggering 74 per cent, said they had confidence in the leadership of President Joko Widodo.

Indonesians, however, had a noticeably low level of confidence in regional leaders such as Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at 38 per cent each.

Meanwhile, around a third of the respondents expressed confidence in Chinese President Xi Jinping and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

The lowest-ranked leader on the list was Myanmar junta chief Min Aung Hlaing, with only 30 per cent of respondents saying that they had high or some confidence in him.

The public opinion survey also found that despite concerns from activists and experts that Indonesia could be experiencing democratic backsliding amid global evidence of a decline in the quality of democracy, Indonesians are as broadly committed to democracy as they were a decade ago.

"Six in 10 believe that 'democracy is preferable to any other kind of government', a very slight decline since 2011," the think-tank said.

Yet, there has been a modest increase in the proportion of people who believe that "in some circumstances, a non-democratic government can be preferable", up to 20 per cent, from 16 per cent in 2011.

A majority of respondents - around nine in 10 - are of the opinion that Indonesia is part of "the democratic world".

Compared with a decade ago, now more Indonesians see promoting democracy in other countries as an important goal, with 78 per cent believing that Indonesia should take up the mission, up 12 percentage points from 2011.