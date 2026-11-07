Support and dissent on Jakarta’s streets as workers back Prabowo, women protest

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Four senior police officials have been tagged in a supposed attempt to illegally wiretap Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto.

JAKARTA – Hundreds of workers rallied in support of Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto on Nov 7 amid allegations that police illegally wiretapped him, while hundreds of women marched against his policies.

The pro-Prabowo demonstration marked a contrast to recent protests against his administration, part of growing public discontent over his costly populist policies, handling of raging wildfires and weakening investor confidence in South-east Asia’s biggest economy.

Labour Party chairman Said Iqbal, leading the workers’ rally, called for unity to support Prabowo, saying he would mobilise union members against those who threaten the former general’s presidency.

“We can mobilise members of our organisation across every town, every factory,” Said, a special adviser to the president, was quoted as saying by Detik News.

“We are prepared to respond at any moment to maintain order should any unrest arise, whether instigated by foreign interests or by individuals seeking to cause trouble,” he said.

Indonesian police have named four senior police officials as suspects accused of attempting to intercept Prabowo’s communications, including a former police chief who is known as a loyalist of former president Joko Widodo.

The scandal has exposed deepening cracks between Prabowo and his predecessor and former backer, known as Jokowi.

Jokowi has said he respects the legal process.

The lawyer for one of the four suspects said his client would cooperate with the investigation.

Also on Nov 7, civil society groups held the women’s march in Jakarta to demand more women’s rights and protest against Prabowo’s handling of the forest fires that have been raging for months, his costly free-meal programme and a tax on women’s sanitary products.

There have been several protests launched against Prabowo in recent months, including student rallies last week in the capital and other cities. REUTERS