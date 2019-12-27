Indonesian woman killed, another missing in 2 crocodile attacks

KENDARI, INDONESIA (AFP) - An Indonesian woman was killed by a crocodile, and another remains missing after two separate attacks on Thursday (Dec 26) and Friday, disaster mitigation agency officials said on Friday.

The two separate incidents took place in neighbouring rivers in North Konawe regency, South-east Sulawesi province, on Thursday and Friday.

The local disaster mitigation agency said a woman was attacked by a crocodile on Thursday evening, and her body was found later that day in Lalindu river.

On Friday, the agency was called again after another woman was mauled by a crocodile in Lasolo river.

The two waterways are connected and are only 20 kilometres apart.

The head of emergency division at North Konawe Disaster mitigation agency, Mr Djasmidin, who goes by one name like many other Indonesians, said on Friday a rescue team was searching the Lasolo river to find the second woman.

"Yes, there was another attack on Friday and we are still searching for the victim," Mr Djasmidin said.

On Thursday, 48-year-old Nurgaya, who goes by one name, was found roughly two kilometres from where she was attacked.

She had been washing clothes in the river with her daughter, who rushed to the rescue agency office to report the attack, Mr Djasmidin said.

Related Story Crocodile mauls woman to death in Indonesia

The identity of the second victim has not been confirmed, as teams continue to search.