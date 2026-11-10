Indonesian V-P Gibran tells Prabowo he intends to resign amid calls for impeachment

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Indonesian Vice-President Gibran Rakabuming Raka at the annual State of the Nation Address in Jakarta on Aug 14. Indonesian MPs are gearing up to launch a motion of opinion against him, part of a step towards a possible impeachment.

JAKARTA – Indonesian Vice-President Gibran Rakabuming Raka told President Prabowo Subianto on Nov 10 that he intends to resign from his post amid mounting efforts to impeach him.

State Secretary Prasetyo Hadi said that Gibran has also asked for a chance to prove in court the validity of his education documents – a prerequisite under election laws to hold office – following a 2½ -hour meeting between Gibran and Prabowo in the morning.

Local media reported the meeting took place at the President’s official residence in the Widya Chandra complex in Jakarta.

Gibran “expressed his intention to resign in the face of developments relating to the Constitutional Court and Supreme Court decisions”, Prasetyo told reporters.

He said Gibran also asked to be given the opportunity via the State Administrative Court process.

On Oct 6, the Constitutional Court dismissed a petition over Gibran’s eligibility but said in its reasoning that it found no document showing he had completed overseas education equivalent to senior high school.

Later, a Supreme Court ruling on Oct 30 invalidated the high-school equivalency certificate Gibran used to register as a vice-presidential candidate in 2024.

Legal and political pressure

This comes as Indonesian MPs are gearing up to launch a motion of opinion against Gibran, part of a step towards a possible impeachment.

Parliament resumed hearings on Nov 10 after a month-long recess. The Straits Times understands that forms to launch the motion have been circulating among MPs for signature since Nov 7.

It also comes amid widely reported strains between Prabowo and his predecessor Joko Widodo, Gibran’s father.

Under the so-called MD3 Law, a motion of opinion needs the signatures of at least 25 of the 580 MPs, about 4.3%, from more than one of Parliament’s eight factions.

It must then be approved in a plenary session attended by at least two-thirds of MPs, with at least two-thirds of those present voting in favour. That means 387 votes if all 580 MPs attend, or 258 if only the 387 needed for a quorum do. If passed, the case goes to the Constitutional Court.

If the court finds there has been a serious breach of law or Gibran is no longer eligible to serve as vice-president, the People’s Consultative Assembly makes the final decision, with a three-quarters quorum and two-thirds approval.

The MD3 Law governs the People’s Consultative Assembly, the House of Representatives, the Regional Representatives Council and regional legislatures. It sets out their powers and procedures, including the House’s rights to question the government (interpellation), investigate it (inquiry), and state a formal opinion.

Public protests grow

Protesters sitting near a banner during a protest calling for the impeachment of Indonesian Vice-President Gibran Rakabuming Raka outside the Parliament building in Jakarta on Nov 10. PHOTO: REUTERS

Since the Constitutional Court ruling on Oct 6, there have been scattered protests across Indonesia demanding Gibran’s resignation or impeachment.

Most recently on Nov 10, several small groups of protesters rallied in front of the Parliament building in Central Jakarta demanding that lawmakers start the impeachment process.

Banners hung outside the Parliament gates bore slogans like “#GibranOut” and “Impeach Gibran”.

Meri Samiri, coordinator of a group of around a dozen women calling themselves the National Coalition of Indonesian Women, said that they had been protesting outside the building for 21 days.

“We have been collecting signatures from many people who agree that Gibran should resign or be dismissed, including from Jimly Asshiddiqie,” she told reporters, referring to a former chief justice of the Supreme Court.

She said that the coalition wanted Gibran to resign because they felt that the Indonesian people deserved to be led by “someone who has integrity and competence”.

“We want a leader who has a real diploma,” she said.