Indonesian volcano erupts, just days after quake

The Indonesian volcano of Mount Soputan erupting during the night, as seen from Lobu village in south-east Minahasa regency, North Sulawesi, on Wednesday night. The authorities have ordered people to stay out of a 4km radius of the peak, citing the threat of lava and simmering clouds from the eruption, according to the National Disaster Mitigation Agency. The eruption - seen in this photo taken by Antara Foto - comes less than a week after a 7.4-magnitude earthquake and tsunami hit Central Sulawesi. There were no immediate reports of any casualties from the volcanic eruption at Mount Soputan, which is located about 90km north-east of the quake-ravaged region.