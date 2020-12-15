Indonesian vigilante group recruits ex-members of defunct hardline outfit

Indonesian vigilante group Islamic Defenders' Front (FPI) has recruited former members of the disbanded Muslim hardline group Hizbut Tahrir Indonesia (HTI) and conducted army-like training for young recruits.

The revelation came as the police yesterday released more details of what happened during a shoot-out between officers and the bodyguards of FPI leader Rizieq Shihab last week.

"They recruited the die-hard types from Garut, Sukabumi, Bogor to train in Megamendung to become Laskar (paramilitary troops)," according to a senior government official, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

"This is high militancy and calls for a prompt action," the official added.

FPI runs an Islamic boarding school in Megamendung, West Java province, in the famous Puncak area about 1½ hours' drive from the capital Jakarta.

Garut, Sukabumi and Bogor - also in West Java - are some of the strongholds of radicalism in Indonesia.

HTI, which called for Islamic law and wanted to unify all Muslims into a caliphate, was disbanded in mid-2017 on grounds that it contradicted Indonesia's state ideology Pancasila, the founding national principles that promote pluralism, tolerance and democracy.

Rizieq, the FPI leader, was declared a suspect and detained last Saturday in relation to a Nov 14 mass event which flouted health measures to control the spread of the coronavirus and sparked fears of fresh outbreaks in the capital.

Thousands of Rizieq's supporters had gathered to attend the wedding of his daughter and to commemorate Prophet Muhammad's birthday. The cleric had ignored police summonses for questioning and was placed under surveillance.

Police tailed his convoy in the early hours of Dec 7, leading to a shoot-out with his bodyguards. Six bodyguards were killed, while four others fled the scene.

FPI said the police shootings were "extrajudicial killings" and claimed the bodyguards did not have firearms.

The police, however, said yesterday that the officers had acted in self-defence.

Two of the bodyguards killed had tried to shoot the officers after ramming their car. The other four were gunned down on their way to the police station after they tried to snatch the officers' firearms.

Anti-terror expert Adhe Bhakti of the Centre for Radicalism and Deradicalisation Studies pointed out that members of FPI, HTI as well as other Islamist groups had held a joint mass street rally in 2016 to protest against then Jakarta Governor Basuki Tjahaja Purnama. The ethnic Chinese governor, a Christian, was - in a controversial court ruling - convicted of blasphemy against Islam.

"Ex-HTI members need a new home, at least one that is similar, although ideology-wise FPI and HTI are not a match," Mr Adhe told The Straits Times.

"It is also not impossible that those ex-HTI members joining FPI have on their mind that at some point, they could influence FPI to change."

Following Rizieq's detention, incidents were reported across several cities on Sunday.

A 30-year-old supporter identified as Muhammad Firmansyah tossed Molotov cocktails outside a bank branch in West Jakarta and was arrested, according to police. No casualties were reported.

In Makassar, South Sulawesi, a group of people threw a Molotov cocktail at a police post, smashing its window.

In another incident, residents descended on Ciamis police station in West Java to stage a rally and told officers to put them in jail as a show of solidarity for Rizieq.